Wow, Adele Borong 5 Penghargaan Grammy Awards 2017!

FAJAR TREND – Perhelatan Grammy Awards ke-59 usai digelar. Dalam ajang tersebut, penyanyi Adele berhasil menyapu bersih dalam kategori tertinggi.

Adele menirima penganugerahaan Album of the Year untuk album 25, serta Record of the Year , Best Pop Solo Performance dan Song of the Year untuk hits andalannya, Hello.

Selain itu, Adele juga membawa pulang award untuk Best Pop Vocal Album.

Sementara, Beyonce yang mendapatkan sembilan nominasi untuk Grammy kali ini harus puas dengan dua penghargaan Best Music Video untuk Formation dan Best Urban Contemporary Album untuk album Lemonade.(ABC/fajar)

Berikut daftar top winners Grammy Awards ke-59:

Album of the Year: 25 – Adele

Record of the Year: Hello – Adele

Song of the Year: Hello – Adele

Best Urban Contemporary Album : Lemonade – Beyoncé

Best New Artist: Chance the Rapper

Best Pop Solo Performance: Hello – Adele

Best Pop Vocal Album: 25 – Adele

Best Rock Album: Tell Me I’m Pretty – Cage The Elephant

Best Dance/Electric Album: Skin – Flume

Best Rap Performance: No Problem – Chance The Rapper Featuring Lil Wayne & 2 Chainz

Best Music Film: The Beatles: Eight Days A Week The Touring Years – The Beatles

Best Alternative Music Album: Blackstar – David Bowie.